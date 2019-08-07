UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 7

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 1 point at 7,173 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * HSBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT: HSBC Global Asset Management has appointed Nicolas Moreau as its new chief executive, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that he will join the $500 billion business in September. * OIL: Oil prices steadied on Wednesday after falling at the start of the session, with the potential for damage to the global economy and fuel demand from the intensifying Sino-U.S. trade dispute continuing to cast a shadow over the market. * GOLD: Gold prices touched a more than six-year high on Wednesday, as the trade war between China and the United States showed no signs of abating, boosting the appeal of safe-haven assets. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.7% at 7171.69 points, bringing its losses to more than 5% since U.S. President Donald Trump announced more tariffs on Chinese exports, while poor results sent Rolls-Royce tumbling. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Spirax-Sarco SPX.L Half Year Earnings Release Glencore GLEN.L Half Year Earnings Release Acacia Mining ACAA.L Half Year Earnings Release Secure Trust STBS.L Half Year Earnings Release Bank Ultra ULE.L Half Year Earnings Release Electronics Phoenix Group PHNX.L Half Year Earnings Release Pagegroup PAGE.L Half Year Earnings Release Morgan Sindall MGNS.L Half Year Earnings Release Standard Life SLA.L Half Year Earnings Release Aberdeen Legal & General LGEN.L Half Year Earnings Release Flutter FLTRF. Half Year Earnings Release Entertainment L TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)