London Market Report
August 7, 2019 / 5:16 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 7

2 Min Read

    Aug 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 1
point at 7,173 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * HSBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT: HSBC Global Asset Management has appointed
Nicolas Moreau as its new chief executive, the firm said in a statement on
Tuesday, adding that he will join the $500 billion business in September.
  
    * OIL: Oil prices steadied on Wednesday after falling at the start of the
session, with the potential for damage to the global economy and fuel demand
from the intensifying Sino-U.S. trade dispute continuing to cast a shadow over
the market.
    * GOLD: Gold prices touched a more than six-year high on Wednesday, as the
trade war between China and the United States showed no signs of abating,
boosting the appeal of safe-haven assets.
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.7% at 7171.69 points, bringing its
losses to more than 5% since U.S. President Donald Trump announced more tariffs
on Chinese exports, while poor results sent Rolls-Royce tumbling.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    * 
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Spirax-Sarco      SPX.L   Half Year Earnings Release
 Glencore          GLEN.L  Half Year Earnings Release
 Acacia Mining     ACAA.L  Half Year Earnings Release
 Secure Trust      STBS.L  Half Year Earnings Release
 Bank                      
 Ultra             ULE.L   Half Year Earnings Release
 Electronics               
 Phoenix Group     PHNX.L  Half Year Earnings Release
 Pagegroup         PAGE.L  Half Year Earnings Release
 Morgan Sindall    MGNS.L  Half Year Earnings Release
 Standard Life     SLA.L   Half Year Earnings Release
 Aberdeen                  
 Legal & General   LGEN.L  Half Year Earnings Release
 Flutter           FLTRF.  Half Year Earnings Release
 Entertainment     L       
    

        
 (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
