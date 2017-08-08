UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 8

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 16 points lower at 7516.3 on Tuesday, according to financial spreadbetters. * WHITBREAD: Samhi hotels is looking to buy the Indian portfolio of Whitbread Plc's Premier Inn business for 6 billion rupees according to media reports in the Times of India. * BREXIT: A shortage of staff for British employers worsened in July, hurt by the departure of European Union workers after last year's Brexit vote, a group representing recruitment agencies said on Tuesday. * UK SALES: British retail sales grew more slowly in July, data published on Tuesday showed, as shoppers cut back on non-essential spending and budgeted for the higher price of food following the Brexit vote. * GOLD: Spot gold had risen 0.2 percent to $1,259.43 per ounce, by 0415 GMT. * OIL: Global benchmark Brent crude futures were down 23 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $52.14 a barrel at 0244 GMT after dipping 0.1 percent in the previous session. * Britain's top share index powered ahead on Monday, helped by gains among commodity-related firms though shares in Paddy Power Betfair slumped after its CEO announced plans to step down. Britain's blue chip FTSE 100 index ended the session with a gain of 0.3 percent at 7,531.94 points, outperforming a broader decline in the pan-European STOXX 600 index. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Verona Pharma PLC Half Year 2017 Verona Pharma PLC Earnings Release TP ICAP PLC Half Year 2017 TP ICAP PLC Earnings Call Pets at Home Group PLC Q1 2018 Pets at Home Group PLC Earnings Presentation Synthomer PLC Half Year 2017 Synthomer PLC Earnings Release Bellway PLC Bellway PLC Trading Update SIG PLC Half Year 2017 SIG PLC Earnings Release Quarto Group Inc Half Year 2017 Quarto Group Inc Earnings Release Rotork PLC Half Year 2017 Rotork PLC Earnings Release Morgan Sindall Group PLC Half Year 2017 Morgan Sindall Group PLC Earnings Release T Clarke PLC Half Year 2017 T Clarke PLC Earnings Release TP ICAP PLC Half Year 2017 TP ICAP PLC Earnings Release Pets at Home Group PLC Q1 2018 Pets at Home Group PLC Earnings Release InterContinental Hotels Group Interim 2017 InterContinental PLC Hotels Group PLC Earnings Release Standard Life PLC Half Year 2017 Standard Life PLC Earnings Release Worldpay Group PLC Half Year 2017 Worldpay Group PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)