August 8, 2018 / 5:34 AM / in an hour

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13
points at 7,732 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * SMITHS GROUP: British engineering firm Smiths Group Plc is close
to abandoning talks with U.S.-based ICU Medical Inc about a 7 billion
pound ($9 billion) merger of their healthcare divisions, Sky News reported on
Monday.
    * SKY PLC: Twenty-First Century Fox Inc on Tuesday posted an offer
document and form of acceptance for its 14 pounds a share offer to buy UK's Sky
.
    * BHP: Iron miner Samarco, a joint venture of Brazil's Vale SA
and Australia's BHP Billiton Ltd, expects to obtain next year all
licenses needed to resume operations suspended after an environmental disaster,
according to a written statement to Reuters on Tuesday.
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.7 percent at 7,718.48 points on
Tuesday, as miners and oil stocks tracked rising commodity prices, although some
disappointing updates including from Intertek and Hargreaves kept a lid on
gains.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
     MTN Group                     Q2 Earnings
      Glencore                     HY Earnings
      Hastings                     HY Earnings
 Secure Trust Bank                 HY Earnings
    Bellway PLC                    HY Earnings
   Pagegroup PLC                   HY Earnings
   Prudential PLC                  HY Earnings
  
 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
