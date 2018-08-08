UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 8

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 points at 7,732 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * SMITHS GROUP: British engineering firm Smiths Group Plc is close to abandoning talks with U.S.-based ICU Medical Inc about a 7 billion pound ($9 billion) merger of their healthcare divisions, Sky News reported on Monday. * SKY PLC: Twenty-First Century Fox Inc on Tuesday posted an offer document and form of acceptance for its 14 pounds a share offer to buy UK's Sky . * BHP: Iron miner Samarco, a joint venture of Brazil's Vale SA and Australia's BHP Billiton Ltd, expects to obtain next year all licenses needed to resume operations suspended after an environmental disaster, according to a written statement to Reuters on Tuesday. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.7 percent at 7,718.48 points on Tuesday, as miners and oil stocks tracked rising commodity prices, although some disappointing updates including from Intertek and Hargreaves kept a lid on gains. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: MTN Group Q2 Earnings Glencore HY Earnings Hastings HY Earnings Secure Trust Bank HY Earnings Bellway PLC HY Earnings Pagegroup PLC HY Earnings Prudential PLC HY Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)