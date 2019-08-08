Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 8

    Aug 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 21
points at 7,220 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * RYANAIR: Members of Ryanair's British pilot union voted on
Wednesday in favour of strike action later this month in a dispute over working
conditions, the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) said.
    * DEBENHAMS: British department store group Debenhams will appoint Stefaan
Vansteenkiste as its new chief executive officer, while Terry Duddy will step
down as chairman in September, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Wednesday.  
    * OIL: Oil futures jumped more than $1 a barrel on Thursday, recovering half
of the nearly 5% losses in the previous session, on expectations that lower
prices may lead to production cuts.
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose again on Thursday after topping the $1,500 mark in
the previous session, as central banks around the world slashed interest rates
amidst fears of a global recession.
    * EX-DIVS: Astrazeneca, Barclays , BP, BT
Group, Diageo, Direct Line, Fresnillo,
Glaxosmithkline, Hiscox, Informa, Lloyds Bank Group
, Rio Tinto, Rentokil Initial, Standard Chartered Bank
 , Unilever  will trade without entitlement to its latest
dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 37.7 points off the FTSE 100, according
to Reuters calculations.  
    * The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.4% higher at 7,198.70 as investors
composed themselves after sell-offs triggered by worries over the U.S.-China
trade dispute and a weaker sterling supported exporter stocks.   
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:       
 Coca-Cola HBC        CCH.L   Half Year Earnings Release
 Bellway              BWY.L   Half Year Earnings Release
 Hastings             HTGS.L  Half Year Earnings Release
 Cineworld            CINE.L  Half Year Earnings Release
 Savills              SVS.L   Half Year Earnings Release
 Derwent London       DRW.L   Half Year Earnings Release
 Aviva                AV.L    Half Year Earnings Release
 Hargreaves Lansdown  HRG.L   Full Year Earnings Release
  
    
        
