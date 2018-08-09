UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 9

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 points lower at 7,768 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Mining heavyweight BHP said on Thursday the federal court of Minas Gerais approved an agreement with Brazilian authorities that settled a 20 billion reais ($5.30 billion) lawsuit over the 2015 Samarco dam failure. * BARCLAYS: Activist fund Sherborne Investors is in talks with Barclays about replacing chairman John McFarlane as part of a plan to overhaul the British bank. * HOUSE OF FRASER: Lenders to 169-year-old department store chain House of Fraser are expected to decide its fate on Thursday as they evaluate takeover bids from billionaires Mike Ashley and Philip Day and retail turnaround fund Alteri Investors, Sky News reported on Wednesday. (bit.ly/2MaWYJA) * EX-DIVS: AstraZeneca, Barclays, BP, BT Group , Diageo, Direct Line, Fresnillo, GlaxoSmithKline, Informa, Royal Dutch Shell, Rio Tinto , Rentokil, Standard Chartered will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 39.04 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations * The UK blue chip index closed 0.8 percent higher at 7,776.65 points on Wednesday, helped by strong financials and exporters bolstered by a weaker pound, while a lowered outlook hit bookmaker Paddy Power Betfair. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Coca Cola HBC HY Earnings Derwent London HY Earnings Randgold Resources Q2 Earnings Savills HY Earnings Ibstock HY Earnings EVRAZ HY Earnings G4S HY Earnings Legal & General HY Earnings Card Factory HY Close Cineworld HY Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)