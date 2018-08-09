FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 5:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Aug 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 points
lower at 7,768 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * BHP: Mining heavyweight BHP said on Thursday the federal
court of Minas Gerais approved an agreement with Brazilian authorities that
settled a 20 billion reais ($5.30 billion) lawsuit over the 2015 Samarco dam
failure.
    * BARCLAYS: Activist fund Sherborne Investors is in talks with
Barclays about replacing chairman John McFarlane as part of a plan to
overhaul the British bank.
    * HOUSE OF FRASER: Lenders to 169-year-old department store chain House of
Fraser            are expected to decide its fate on Thursday as they evaluate
takeover bids from billionaires Mike Ashley and Philip Day and retail turnaround
fund Alteri Investors, Sky News reported on Wednesday. (bit.ly/2MaWYJA)
    * EX-DIVS: AstraZeneca, Barclays, BP, BT Group
, Diageo, Direct Line, Fresnillo,
GlaxoSmithKline, Informa, Royal Dutch Shell, Rio Tinto
, Rentokil, Standard Chartered will trade without
entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 39.04 points
off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations 
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.8 percent higher at 7,776.65 points on
Wednesday, helped by strong financials and exporters bolstered by a weaker
pound, while a lowered outlook hit bookmaker Paddy Power Betfair.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
     Coca Cola HBC                    HY Earnings
    Derwent London                    HY Earnings
  Randgold Resources                  Q2 Earnings
       Savills                        HY Earnings
       Ibstock                        HY Earnings
        EVRAZ                         HY Earnings
         G4S                          HY Earnings
   Legal & General                    HY Earnings
     Card Factory                      HY Close 
       Cineworld                      HY Earnings
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
