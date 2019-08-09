UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 9

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 20 points at 7,266 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * CELTIC: Arsenal have bolstered their defence with the signing of 22-year-old Scotland international left back Kieran Tierney from Celtic on a long-term deal, the clubs confirmed on Thursday. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Friday amid fears over demand as the U.S-China trade row casts its shadow over markets, although prices got some support from expectations of more OPEC production cuts. * GOLD: Gold firmed above the key $1,500 pivot on Friday, en route to its best week since April 2016, as an escalation in the Sino-U.S. trade dispute and fears of a global economic slowdown triggered fresh interest for safe-haven assets. * The UK blue chip index closed up 1.2% at 7285.90 points after a round of Chinese data dissipated some global growth fears and nickel prices hit a 16-month high amid supply worries, while Hargreaves Lansdown advanced after strong annual results. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Hikma HIK.L Half Year Earnings Release William Hill WMH.L Half Year Earnings Release G4S GFS.L Half Year Earnings Release WPP WPP.L Half Year Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)