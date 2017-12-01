FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 1
Sections
Featured
Pictures of the Year 2017
Year in Review
Pictures of the Year 2017
Now hiring? Amazon says Alexa is ready for the office
Technology
Now hiring? Amazon says Alexa is ready for the office
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
NORTH KOREA REVEALED
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 1, 2017 / 6:26 AM / in an hour

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen to open 19 points
lower at 7,308 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell          and PetroChina            
have taken a big step toward a long awaited gas development in Australia,
signing a 27-year deal to supply Shell's Queensland Curtis Liquefied Natural Gas
project.            
    * UNILEVER: Unilever         ,          Chief Executive Paul Polman on
Thursday defended his balancing of growth and margin, weighing in passionately
after a weak third quarter on a debate sparked by this year's unwanted approach
from Kraft-Heinz                     
    * BRITAIN-EU: The European Union has agreed a financial settlement with
Britain, a senior EU official told Reuters on Thursday, under which London has
committed to paying a set share of EU budgets after Britain has left the
bloc.            
    * BRITAIN-EU/IRELAND: Britain's intention to avoid a hard border between
Ireland and Northern Ireland after Brexit is inconsistent with its plan to
withdraw from the European Union's single market and customs union, a committee
of lawmakers said on Friday.            
    * OIL: U.S. oil held steady on Friday after OPEC and other major producers
agreed to extend production curbs in a widely expected move aimed at ending a
persistent glut in global supplies.            
    * GOLD: Gold on Friday steadied near a 3-1/2 week low touched in the
previous session, as investors opted for riskier assets amid a surge in U.S.
equities and expectations of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later
this month.            
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.9 percent lower at 7,326.67 points on
Thursday, as it remained under pressure from a rising sterling buoyed by Brexit
talks optimism.            
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
            
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                                
    > Other business headlines                       
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.