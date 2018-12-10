UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 10

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 59 points lower at 6,719 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * INTERSERVE: British outsourcing company Interserve Plc said on Sunday it is in talks with its lenders on a debt reduction plan that is likely to involve converting a substantial part of the company's debt into new equity. * BP: BP Plc and UAE-based Mubadala Investment Co are to buy stakes in the Nour deepwater gas concession off the northern coast of Sinai, following approval by Egypt's petroleum ministry on Sunday. * TED BAKER: Ted Baker Plc's CEO and founder Ray Kelvin is to take a voluntary leave of absence while allegations about his conduct are investigated, the British fashion retailer said on Friday. * OIL: Brent crude oil prices climbed on Monday after producer club OPEC and some non-affiliated suppliers last Friday agreed a supply cut of 1.2 million barrels per day from January. * GOLD: Gold prices held steady near a five-month peak hit early on Monday, supported by a disappointing U.S. jobs report that fuelled speculation that the Federal Reserve may stop raising interest rates sooner than expected. * The UK blue chip index closed 1.1 percent higher at 6778.11 on Friday, supported by a rally in oil stocks after OPEC and Russia agreed to cut output, but investors also fretted about next Tuesday's key parliamentary vote on Brexit. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Hollywood Bowl Group BOWL.L Full-Year results Hardide Plc HDD.L Full-Year results Nexus Infrastructure NEXSN.L Full-Year results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru)