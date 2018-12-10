Company News
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 10

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 59 points lower at 6,719 on
Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * INTERSERVE: British outsourcing company Interserve Plc said on
Sunday it is in talks with its lenders on a debt reduction plan that is likely
to involve converting a substantial part of the company's debt into new equity.

    * BP: BP Plc and UAE-based Mubadala Investment Co are to buy stakes
in the Nour deepwater gas concession off the northern coast of Sinai, following
approval by Egypt's petroleum ministry on Sunday.
    * TED BAKER: Ted Baker Plc's CEO and founder Ray Kelvin is to take a
voluntary leave of absence while allegations about his conduct are investigated,
the British fashion retailer said on Friday.
    * OIL: Brent crude oil prices climbed on Monday after producer club OPEC and
some non-affiliated suppliers last Friday agreed a supply cut of 1.2 million
barrels per day from January.
    * GOLD: Gold prices held steady near a five-month peak hit early on Monday,
supported by a disappointing U.S. jobs report that fuelled speculation that the
Federal Reserve may stop raising interest rates sooner than expected.

    * The UK blue chip index closed 1.1 percent higher at 6778.11 on Friday,
supported by a rally in oil stocks after OPEC and Russia agreed to cut output,
but investors also fretted about next Tuesday's key parliamentary vote on
Brexit.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Hollywood Bowl Group    BOWL.L    Full-Year results
 Hardide Plc             HDD.L     Full-Year results
 Nexus Infrastructure    NEXSN.L   Full-Year results
    
 (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru)
