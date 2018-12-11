UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 11

Company News
    Dec 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 45
points higher at 6,767 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * INTERSERVE: Shares in Interserve Plc lost more than half their
value on Monday after the British support services provider said it was in
rescue talks which may hand control of the company to creditors in a bid to
avoid a Carillion-style collapse.
    * EXPERIAN: Credit check firm Experian Plc has agreed to buy South
African peer Compuscan for $262.8 million, bulking up its existing African
operations and giving it a foothold in a handful of other states, Experian said
in a statement on Monday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices held steady early on Tuesday, supported by hopes that
the U.S. Federal Reserve could pause its rate hike cycle sooner than previously
thought, but a stronger dollar amid Brexit worries weighed on the precious
metal.
    * OIL: Oil prices edged up on Tuesday after Libya's National Oil Company
declared force majeure on exports from the El Sharara oilfield, which was seized
at the weekend by a local militia group.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.8 percent lower at 6721.54 on Monday, as a
delay to a parliamentary vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal threw
the country's political future into the unknown, hitting the pound and
domestically-exposed companies from housebuilders to banks.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Driver Group Plc              DRV.L   Full-Year results
 Oxford Biodynamics Plc        OBD.L   Full-Year results
 RWS Holdings Plc              RWS.L   Full-Year results
 Zytronic Plc                  ZYT.L   Full-Year results
 Ashtead Group Plc             AHT.L   Quarterly results
 Carpetright Plc               CPR.L   Half-year results
 ECO Animal Health Group Plc   EAH.L   Half-year results
 Shearwater Group Plc          SWGS.L  Half-year results
 
