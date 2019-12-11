UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 11

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points higher at 7,219 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * PETRA DIAMONDS: Petra Diamonds Ltd has restarted its mining operations in South Africa, but is restricting power usage in line with requirements by state utility Eskom, the company said on Tuesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair may not receive any 737 MAX aircraft from Boeing BA.N in time for its summer season due to European delays in testing the grounded jets, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said. * KOOVS: Koovs Plc said on Tuesday that administrators had sold its business and assets to SGIK 3 Investments Ltd, an entity owned by the online fashion retailer's largest secured creditor and chairman Waheed Alli. * LSE: The London Stock Exchange published a consultation paper on Tuesday asking market participants if they wanted shorter trading hours to help improve staff diversity and the mental wellbeing of traders. * M&C SAATCHI: M&C Saatchi said co-founder Maurice Saatchi and House of Cards author Michael Dobbs would step down from the board, days after the British advertising agency issued its second profit warning in less than three months due to an accounting scandal. * HSBC: The Swiss private banking unit of HSBC Holdings Plc will pay $192.4 million to resolve a U.S. probe of its role in helping wealthy Americans evade taxes by using undeclared Swiss bank accounts, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed an unexpected build in crude inventory in the United States and as investors waited for news on whether a fresh round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods would take effect on Sunday. * GOLD: Gold was little changed on Wednesday, with market activity largely subdued ahead of the U.S. central bank's economic policy statement and a fast-approaching tariffs deadline, while palladium hovered close to previous session's record. * The mid-cap index tumbled on Tuesday after lacklustre domestic growth data, while the FTSE 100 came off its earlier lows on a report that planned U.S. tariffs on China could be delayed. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: DWF Group PLC Half Year 2020 Earnings Stagecoach Group PLC Half Year 2020 Earnings BAT Full Year Trading Update AJ Bell Full Year Results * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)