UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 12
Nearly half of Americans still oppose Republican tax bill: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Bitcoin futures suggest breakneck rise in price to slow
In Brexit Britain, economic gravity will take its toll
#Market News
December 12, 2017 / 6:37 AM / in 17 minutes

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 12

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13
points, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * SKY: Comcast Corp dropped its bid for most of the assets of
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, that includes a stake in European pay-TV
provider Sky PLC, leaving Walt Disney Co as the sole suitor to
acquire the assets.
    * HSBC: HSBC drew a line under its punishment for lapses in
anti-money laundering controls on Monday, saying the U.S. Department of Justice
(DoJ) would end its deferred prosecution agreement, lifting the threat of
further penalties.
    * TALKTALK: Jefferies analysts expect broadband provider TalkTalk Telecom
Group Plc to cut its dividend by 40 percent next year as it looks to
avoid a breach of its debt covenants.
    * BHP:  Samarco Mineração SA           , a joint venture between Brazilian
miner Vale and Anglo-Australian BHP Billiton, on
Monday received two waste system permits in a small step toward resuming
operations halted after a November 2015 tailings mine dam collapsed, killing 19
people.
    * BREXIT: Prime Minister Theresa May hailed "a new sense of optimism" in
Brexit talks, telling parliament on Monday an agreement to move negotiations on
to future trade ties would reassure those concerned Britain may leave with no
deal.
    * OIL: Brent crude oil prices jumped above $65 per barrel for the first time
since 2015 after the shutdown of the Forties North Sea pipeline knocked out
significant supply from a market that was already tightening due to OPEC-led
production cuts.
    * GOLD: Gold was slightly higher on Tuesday, just up from its lowest in
nearly five months in the previous session, and ahead of the start of a two-day
U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 points higher on Monday, as a weaker
pound, rising oil prices and growing confidence in the financial sector helped
pushed British shares higher and well ahead of their European peers.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
            Ashtead Group     Q2 2018 Earnings
            Carpetright       Half Year 2018 Earnings
            Glencore          Investor Update
            Drax Group        Trading Statement
            Balfour Beatty    Trading Update
 
        
 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)

