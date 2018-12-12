UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 12

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 56 points higher at 6,863 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * INTERSERVE: Britain's government will continue granting contracts to Interserve Plc as the debt-laden outsourcing company battles to avoid a Carillion-style collapse, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday. * WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS: WM Morrisons shares jumped on Tuesday as traders cited market rumours that the UK supermarket chain could be subject to a takeover approach by U.S. online retail giant Amazon.com Inc. * VODAFONE: Vodafone Group said on Tuesday that it continues to expect EU antitrust regulators to approve its plan to buy of some Liberty Global assets by mid-2019. * GOLD: Gold prices were steady early on Wednesday, supported by expectations of fewer rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve next year, while palladium traded at a premium to gold. * OIL: Oil prices climbed by more than 1 percent on Wednesday, lifted by expectations that an OPEC-led supply cut announced last week for 2019 would stabilise markets as well as hopes that long-running Sino-American trade tensions could ease. * The UK blue chip index closed up 1.3 percent higher at 6806.94 on Tuesday, as UK shares joined a global equity bounce, although banks and other domestically exposed stocks were left behind as uncertainty grew over Britain's exit from the EU. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Dixons Carphone Plc DC.L Half-Year results Evgen Pharma Plc EVG.L Half-Year results Superdry Plc SDRY.L Half-Year results British American Tobacco Plc BATS.L Trading statement John Wood Group Plc WG.L Trading statement Blancco Technology Group Plc BLTG.L Trading statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru)