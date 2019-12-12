London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 12

    Dec 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 7 points
higher at 7,224 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * VODAFONE: Telecom Italia and Vodafone will kick off the
sale of a stake in their Italian tower business in the coming days after picking
advisers for the process, two sources said.
    * BHP: BHP Group said on Thursday it would retain for now all its
memberships of industry associations after reviewing their climate and energy
policy positions, even as it placed four memberships under review.
    * GOLD: Gold prices were little changed on Thursday as investors waited to
see if the United States would slap fresh tariffs on Chinese goods this weekend,
while palladium continued its record run on fears of a deepening supply deficit.
    
    * OIL: Oil prices edged higher on Thursday with the market mood switching to
relief as OPEC forecast a supply deficit next year, from doom and gloom over
data showing a surprise increase in U.S. crude inventories.
    * EX-DIVS: Associated British Foods and 3I Group will trade
without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.1
points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. 
    * The UK mid-cap bourse closed 0.6% lower on Wednesday on growing
expectations of a close election outcome, while JD Sports dropped 10%
after its top investor cut its stake.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Fuller Smith & Turner                     Half Year 2019 Earnings
 Polar Capital Technology Trust            Half Year 2020 Earnings
 Caretech Holdings                         Full Year 2019 Earnings
 Vianet Group                              Half Year 2020 Earnings
 Purplebricks Group                        Half Year 2020 Earnings 
 Dixons Carphone                           Half Year 2020 Earnings 
 Balfour Beatty                            Trading Statement
 PZ Cussons                                Trading Statement
 Superdry                                  Half Year 2020 Earnings
 Ocado Group                               Q4 2019 Trading Statement
 Serco Group                               Pre-Close Trading Statement
