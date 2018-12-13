London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 13

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point higher at 6,881 on
Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * SAINSBURY: Sainsbury's and Asda, the British supermarket groups
that want to combine their businesses, will challenge a refusal by the regulator
probing their 7.3 billion pound deal to give them longer to respond to the
latest evidence.
    * VODAFONE: Australia's competition regulator on Thursday expressed
preliminary competition concerns about the proposed merger between TPG Telecom
Ltd and Vodafone Group's Australian business.
    * GOLD: Gold prices slipped on Thursday as the dollar steadied and equities
climbed on signs of easing trade tensions between the United States and China,
while palladium rose to a record high, trading at a premium to the bullion.

    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Thursday, buoyed by a drawdown in U.S. crude
inventories and signs that China is taking more concrete steps to put a trade
war truce with Washington into action.
    * EX-DIVS: Associated British Foods Plc and 3I Group will
trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming
1 point off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations
    * The UK blue chip index closed 1.1 percent higher at 6,880.19 on Wednesday,
 as investors welcomed conciliatory talk from U.S. President Trump on trade and
became more convinced Prime Minister Theresa May would see off a leadership
challenge and win a no-confidence vote.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Purplebricks Group Plc             PURP.L   Half-Year results
 Rhythmone Plc                      RTHM.L   Half-Year results
 Sports Direct International Plc    SPD.L    Half-Year results
 Tungsten Corp Plc                  TUNG.L   Half-Year results
 Associated British Foods Plc       ABF.L    Trading statement
 Ocado Group Plc                    OCDO.L   Trading statement
 Bunzl Plc                          BNZL.L   Trading statement
 PZ Cussons Plc                     PZC.L    Trading statement
 Serco Group Plc                    SRP.L    Trading statement
 
