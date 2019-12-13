UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 13

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points higher at 7,276 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * ELECTION: Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a resounding election victory on Friday that will allow him to take Britain out of the European Union in matter of weeks. * RYANAIR: Ryanair's outgoing chief operations officer Peter Bellew considered himself a "dead man walking" after a March performance review and resigned after being ordered to work at the airline's Austrian business, he said on Thursday. * GOLD: Gold prices fell on Friday after sources said Washington and Beijing had reached an interim trade deal and averted a fresh round of U.S. tariffs, boosting appetite for riskier assets. * OIL: Oil prices extended gains on Friday, scaling three-month highs as the United States and China moved closer to a resolution to the 18-month trade war between the world's two biggest economies that has raised big questions about global demand for crude. * The UK blue chip rose 1% on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States and China were very close to a trade deal, providing a shot in the arm to what had been a wait-and-watch session for markets with Britons voting in an election. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Hollywood Bowl Group Full year results * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)