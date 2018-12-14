UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 14

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 54 points lower at 6,877.5 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLENCORE: Chinese battery firm GEM has stopped buying cobalt from Glencore as the price of the battery material crashed below that agreed in a three-year deal between the two companies, sources close to the matter said. * WPP: WPP Plc said it had hired Laurent Ezekiel from its French rival Publicis to be its chief marketing and growth officer, tasked with helping new boss Mark Read steer the world's biggest advertising group back to growth. * FASTJET: Troubled low-cost African carrier Fastjet Plc said on Thursday it had enough cash to operate for just over another week, after its open offer and equity refinancing conditions were satisfied. * GOLD: Gold prices steadied on Friday, after slipping to a week-low in the previous session, supported by the uncertainty around the Federal Reserve's next year's policy outlook, while the dollar strengthened on expectations of a rate hike next week. * OIL: Oil prices eased on Friday after rising over 2 percent the day before, but were supported by hopes the market will tighten more quickly than some had expected in the wake of supply cuts from major producers. * The UK blue chip index ended the day flat at 6877.50, as investors decided Prime Minister Theresa May's victory in a leadership challenge clarified little in the country's protracted divorce from the European Union. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Balfour Beatty Plc BALF.L Trading statement Reach Plc RCH.L Trading statement SThree Plc STHR.L Trading statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru)