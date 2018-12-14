London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 14

    Dec 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 54
points lower at 6,877.5 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * GLENCORE: Chinese battery firm GEM has stopped buying cobalt from Glencore
 as the price of the battery material crashed below that agreed in a
three-year deal between the two companies, sources close to the matter said. 

    * WPP: WPP Plc said it had hired Laurent Ezekiel from its French
rival Publicis to be its chief marketing and growth officer, tasked
with helping new boss Mark Read steer the world's biggest advertising group back
to growth.
    * FASTJET: Troubled low-cost African carrier Fastjet Plc said on
Thursday it had enough cash to operate for just over another week, after its
open offer and equity refinancing conditions were satisfied.
    * GOLD: Gold prices steadied on Friday, after slipping to a week-low in the
previous session, supported by the uncertainty around the Federal Reserve's next
year's policy outlook, while the dollar strengthened on expectations of a rate
hike next week.
    * OIL: Oil prices eased on Friday after rising over 2 percent the day
before, but were supported by hopes the market will tighten more quickly than
some had expected in the wake of supply cuts from major producers.
    * The UK blue chip index ended the day flat at 6877.50, as investors decided
Prime Minister Theresa May's victory in a leadership challenge clarified little
in the country's protracted divorce from the European Union.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:  
 Balfour Beatty Plc   BALF.L   Trading statement
 Reach Plc            RCH.L    Trading statement
 SThree Plc           STHR.L   Trading statement
     
 (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru)
