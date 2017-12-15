UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 15

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 13 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * OLD MUTUAL: The chief of Old Mutual Global Investors (OMGI) Richard Buxton is nearing a 550 million pound buyout of the company, according to a person familiar with the matter. * BP: BP plans to invest $200 million in Europe's largest solar power developer Lightsource, with a 43 percent stake buy, the Financial Times reported on Friday. on.ft.com/2BqfckN * MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS: A group of minority investors in Millennium & Copthorne Hotels has rejected a takeover offer from the company's majority shareholder and called on other investors to follow suit to defeat the bid, which values the business at 2 billion pounds ($2.7 billion). * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher in Asian trade on Friday, heading for their first weekly gain in four, as the dollar sagged on concerns about the progress of U.S. tax reform. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.46 percent lower at 7,462 points on Thursday, weighed down by losses among financial stocks, while miner Lonmin soared after a rescue takeover bid. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Thruvision Group Half Year 2018 Earnings Sthree Full Year 2017 Trading Update TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)