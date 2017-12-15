FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
The Wire
Los Angeles
Pictures of the Year
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
European Union
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Market News
December 15, 2017 / 6:23 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 13
points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * OLD MUTUAL: The chief of Old Mutual Global Investors (OMGI) Richard Buxton
is nearing a 550 million pound buyout of the company, according to a person
familiar with the matter.
    * BP: BP plans to invest $200 million in Europe's largest solar power
developer Lightsource, with a 43 percent stake buy, the Financial Times reported
on Friday. on.ft.com/2BqfckN
    * MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS: A group of minority investors in Millennium
& Copthorne Hotels has rejected a takeover offer from the company's
majority shareholder and called on other investors to follow suit to defeat the
bid, which values the business at 2 billion pounds ($2.7 billion).
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher in Asian trade on Friday, heading for their
first weekly gain in four, as the dollar sagged on concerns about the progress
of U.S. tax reform.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.46 percent lower at 7,462 points on
Thursday, weighed down by losses among financial stocks, while miner Lonmin
 soared after a rescue takeover bid. 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Thruvision Group             Half Year 2018 Earnings 
 Sthree                       Full Year 2017 Trading Update
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.