Biotechnology
December 17, 2018 / 6:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 17

3 Min Read

    Dec 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points
lower at 6,842 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * BP: BP in Trinidad and Tobago (bptt) gave the go-ahead to two new
gas developments, Cassia compression and Matapal, offshore Trinidad, it said on
Friday.
    * MEARS GROUP: Activist investor Shareholder Value Management has called on
Mears Group to move swiftly to appoint a new chairman or it will call a
fresh extraordinary general meeting, a letter to the company seen by Reuters
showed.
    * SAINSBURY: A British court ruled on Friday that the country's competition
regulator treated Sainsbury's and takeover target Asda unfairly in not
allowing the supermarket groups more time to respond to evidence submitted as
part of a probe of their deal.
    * GLENCORE: A Glencore PLC-controlled mining company and some of its current
and former executives have agreed to pay more than $22 million to settle
Canadian allegations they hid the risks of doing business with an Israeli man
close to Congolese President Joseph Kabila, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Sunday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices inched down on Monday ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting this week, pressured by a robust dollar as investors outside the United
States sought the safety of the greenback amid global growth concerns. 

    * OIL: Oil prices were largely steady on Monday after falling 2 percent in
the previous session, but remained under pressure amid weaker growth in major
economies and concerns about oversupply.
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.7 percent at 6845.17 on Friday,
energy stocks and Astrazeneca gained after SunTrust gave it a "buy"
rating.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 APC Technology Group                      FY Earnings Release
 Byotrol Plc                               HY Earnings Release
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.