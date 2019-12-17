UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 17

Dec 17 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 1 point lower at 7,518 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BANKS: The Bank of England said on Monday it planned to adjust the rules on how much capital British banks must hold, to allow them to keep lending in an economic crisis and also said the unrest in Hong Kong led to as much as $5 billion of capital outflow from investment funds in the Asian financial hub since April. * BOEING SUPPLIERS/AIRLINES: Boeing Co said on Monday it would suspend production of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner in January, its biggest assembly-line halt in more than 20 years, as fallout from two fatal crashes of the now-grounded aircraft drags into 2020. * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline said on Monday it had applied for U.S. approval for its experimental multiple myeloma drug that showed meaningful response in nearly a third of patients, setting up a battle against Johnson & Johnson and Genmab's Darzalex. * IAG: British Airways pilots have voted to accept an agreement to end a dispute over pay which resulted in the first walkout by pilots in the airline's history, the British Airline Pilots' Association (BALPA) said on Monday. * GOLD: Gold prices were rangebound on Tuesday, as lack of concrete details about the interim U.S.-China trade deal kept investors from making firm bets. * OIL: Oil prices trickled a fraction lower on Tuesday but remained near a three-month high as investors kept the faith with hopes that a fully fledged U.S.-China trade deal is in the pipeline, set to stoke oil demand in the world's biggest economies. * The UK blue chip index soared 2.3% on Monday, its biggest one-day percentage gain in nearly a year, as a preliminary U.S.-China trade deal and hopes of an orderly Brexit after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's election victory saw investors flock to perceived riskier assets, such as equities. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Summit Therapeutics Full Year Earnings Release Bunzl Plc Trading Statement Release Petrofac Trading Statement Release Hunting Trading Statement Release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)