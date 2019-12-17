Biotechnology
December 17, 2019 / 5:44 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 17

3 Min Read

    Dec 17 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 1 point lower
at 7,518 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * BANKS: The Bank of England said on Monday it planned to adjust the rules
on how much capital British banks must hold, to allow them to keep lending in an
economic crisis and also said the unrest in Hong Kong led to as much as $5
billion of capital outflow from investment funds in the Asian financial hub
since April.
    * BOEING SUPPLIERS/AIRLINES: Boeing Co said on Monday it would
suspend production of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner in January, its biggest
assembly-line halt in more than 20 years, as fallout from two fatal crashes of
the now-grounded aircraft drags into 2020.
    * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline said on Monday it had applied for U.S.
approval for its experimental multiple myeloma drug that showed meaningful
response in nearly a third of patients, setting up a battle against Johnson &
Johnson and Genmab's Darzalex.
    * IAG: British Airways pilots have voted to accept an agreement to end a
dispute over pay which resulted in the first walkout by pilots in the airline's
history, the British Airline Pilots' Association (BALPA) said on Monday.

    * GOLD: Gold prices were rangebound on Tuesday, as lack of concrete details
about the interim U.S.-China trade deal kept investors from making firm bets.

    * OIL: Oil prices trickled a fraction lower on Tuesday but remained near a
three-month high as investors kept the faith with hopes that a fully fledged
U.S.-China trade deal is in the pipeline, set to stoke oil demand in the world's
biggest economies.    
    * The UK blue chip index soared 2.3% on Monday, its biggest one-day
percentage gain in nearly a year, as a preliminary U.S.-China trade deal and
hopes of an orderly Brexit after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's election
victory saw investors flock to perceived riskier assets, such as equities.

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:      
    
 Summit Therapeutics                     Full Year Earnings Release
 Bunzl Plc                               Trading Statement Release
 Petrofac                                Trading Statement Release
 Hunting                                 Trading Statement Release
 
    
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below