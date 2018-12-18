London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 18

    Dec 18 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 36 points lower at
6,738 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * BREXIT: UK Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday she would bring her
Brexit deal back to parliament for a mid-January vote, pledging to get
assurances from the European Union before then to break a deadlock over
Britain's fraught efforts to quit the bloc.
    * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: An Italian judge said on Monday oil majors Eni
and Royal Dutch Shell were fully aware their 2011 purchase of a
Nigerian oilfield would result in corrupt payments to Nigerian politicians and
officials.
    * SSE: SSE's plan to transform itself into a renewables and
transmission networks powerhouse has been short-circuited. The UK energy group
was forced to ditch a plan to merge its retail division with that of Germany’s
Innogy.Of the two, SSE looks worse off.
    * GLENCORE: A Canadian regulator will consider on Tuesday whether to accept
a proposal from Katanga Mining Limited to settle allegations related to
the Glencore-controlled company's activities in Democratic Republic of
Congo.
    * SOLGOLD: Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd has raised its
holdings in Ecuador gold and copper developer SolGold Plc, nudging
further ahead of the company's second biggest investor BHP Group,
.
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc restarted the heavy oil
hydrocracker at its 209,787-barrel-per-day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery on
Monday, said sources familiar with plant operations.
    * GOLD: Gold prices were largely steady on Tuesday ahead of a U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting that starts later in the day, with investors looking for clues
on the central bank's outlook for next year.
    * OIL: Oil prices dropped over 1 percent on Tuesday, falling for a third
straight session, as reports of inventory builds and forecasts of record shale
output in the United States, currently the world's biggest producer, stoked
worries about oversupply.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 1.1 percent lower on Monday, as a profit
warning from online fashion store ASOS reverberated across Europe and reinforced
woes about slow sales during the busy holiday season, adding to a pre-Christmas
gloom and worries over Brexit.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Indivior Plc                     Capital Markets Day
 Petrofac Ltd                     Trading Update
 (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)
