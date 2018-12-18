UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 18

Dec 18 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 36 points lower at 6,738 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BREXIT: UK Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday she would bring her Brexit deal back to parliament for a mid-January vote, pledging to get assurances from the European Union before then to break a deadlock over Britain's fraught efforts to quit the bloc. * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: An Italian judge said on Monday oil majors Eni and Royal Dutch Shell were fully aware their 2011 purchase of a Nigerian oilfield would result in corrupt payments to Nigerian politicians and officials. * SSE: SSE's plan to transform itself into a renewables and transmission networks powerhouse has been short-circuited. The UK energy group was forced to ditch a plan to merge its retail division with that of Germany’s Innogy.Of the two, SSE looks worse off. * GLENCORE: A Canadian regulator will consider on Tuesday whether to accept a proposal from Katanga Mining Limited to settle allegations related to the Glencore-controlled company's activities in Democratic Republic of Congo. * SOLGOLD: Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd has raised its holdings in Ecuador gold and copper developer SolGold Plc, nudging further ahead of the company's second biggest investor BHP Group, . * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc restarted the heavy oil hydrocracker at its 209,787-barrel-per-day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery on Monday, said sources familiar with plant operations. * GOLD: Gold prices were largely steady on Tuesday ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that starts later in the day, with investors looking for clues on the central bank's outlook for next year. * OIL: Oil prices dropped over 1 percent on Tuesday, falling for a third straight session, as reports of inventory builds and forecasts of record shale output in the United States, currently the world's biggest producer, stoked worries about oversupply. * The UK blue chip index closed 1.1 percent lower on Monday, as a profit warning from online fashion store ASOS reverberated across Europe and reinforced woes about slow sales during the busy holiday season, adding to a pre-Christmas gloom and worries over Brexit. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Indivior Plc Capital Markets Day Petrofac Ltd Trading Update TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)