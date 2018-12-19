London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 19

    Dec 19 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen 11 points lower at 6,691
on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    * RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland has appointed Katie Murray as chief
financial officer, the bank said on Tuesday, making permanent a role she has
held on an interim basis since August.
    * INDIVIOR: Indivior Plc said on Tuesday it could launch a cheaper
version of its blockbuster opioid addiction treatment, Suboxone, if rivals
release generic versions of the drug.
    * GLENCORE: Glencore-controlled Katanga Mining Ltd said on
Tuesday it agreed to pay more than $22 million to settle Canadian allegations of
inadequate historical disclosures of its finances and activities in the
Democratic Republic of Congo.
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher to a more than five-month peak on Wednesday
as a softer dollar supported the bullion while investors awaited cues on the
rate hike trajectory of the U.S. central bank from its two-day policy meeting.

    * OIL: Oil prices rebounded on Wednesday after falling for the past three
sesssions with worries about oversupply and a slowing global economy keeping
markets under pressure though sentiment may be shifting as falling equity
markets seemed to stabilise.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 1.1 percent lower on Tuesday, as
perpetuating concerns over slowing global growth and an oversupply of oil
spooked investors.
 (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)
