UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 19

Dec 19 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen 11 points lower at 6,691 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland has appointed Katie Murray as chief financial officer, the bank said on Tuesday, making permanent a role she has held on an interim basis since August. * INDIVIOR: Indivior Plc said on Tuesday it could launch a cheaper version of its blockbuster opioid addiction treatment, Suboxone, if rivals release generic versions of the drug. * GLENCORE: Glencore-controlled Katanga Mining Ltd said on Tuesday it agreed to pay more than $22 million to settle Canadian allegations of inadequate historical disclosures of its finances and activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo. * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher to a more than five-month peak on Wednesday as a softer dollar supported the bullion while investors awaited cues on the rate hike trajectory of the U.S. central bank from its two-day policy meeting. * OIL: Oil prices rebounded on Wednesday after falling for the past three sesssions with worries about oversupply and a slowing global economy keeping markets under pressure though sentiment may be shifting as falling equity markets seemed to stabilise. * The UK blue chip index closed 1.1 percent lower on Tuesday, as perpetuating concerns over slowing global growth and an oversupply of oil spooked investors. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Vela Technologies Plc HY Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)