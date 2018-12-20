London Market Report
December 20, 2018 / 6:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 20

2 Min Read

    Dec 20 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen 92 points lower at 6,674,
Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    * ASTRAZENECA: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved AstraZeneca
Plc's cancer drug developed along with Merck & Co as a
first-line maintenance treatment for adults with a form of ovarian cancer, the
companies said on Wednesday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices steadied on Thursday, after shedding half a percent in
the previous session as the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a less-dovish outlook
on monetary tightening than many had expected.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday to erase most of their gains from the day
before, resuming declines seen earlier in the week amid worries about oversupply
and the outlook for the global economy.
    * EX-DIVS: Berkeley Group, Burberry Group and United Utilities Group will
trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming
0.57 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. 
    * The UK blue chip index closed 1 percent higher on Wednesday, as
pharmaceuticals giant GSK helped Britain's main bourse break a three-day losing
streak even as all eyes were on the Fed, ahead of a key announcement that will
set the course of interest-rate hikes in the world's largest economy.

    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY
 Carnival Earnings Plc             Q4 Earnings Release
      TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 

 (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below