UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 20

Dec 20 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen 92 points lower at 6,674, Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * ASTRAZENECA: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved AstraZeneca Plc's cancer drug developed along with Merck & Co as a first-line maintenance treatment for adults with a form of ovarian cancer, the companies said on Wednesday. * GOLD: Gold prices steadied on Thursday, after shedding half a percent in the previous session as the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a less-dovish outlook on monetary tightening than many had expected. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday to erase most of their gains from the day before, resuming declines seen earlier in the week amid worries about oversupply and the outlook for the global economy. * EX-DIVS: Berkeley Group, Burberry Group and United Utilities Group will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.57 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue chip index closed 1 percent higher on Wednesday, as pharmaceuticals giant GSK helped Britain's main bourse break a three-day losing streak even as all eyes were on the Fed, ahead of a key announcement that will set the course of interest-rate hikes in the world's largest economy. Carnival Plc Q4 Earnings Release (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)