FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Market News
December 20, 2017 / 5:45 AM / in 34 minutes

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen opening down 3
points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BT: The U.K government is expected to reject telecoms provider BT's       
offer to invest up to 600 million pounds ($803.4 million) to provide faster
broadband services to remote parts of the country, the Financial Times reported
on Wednesday. (on.ft.com/2z1Te2n)
    * OIL: Oil prices inched up on Wednesday, supported by expectations of a
fall in U.S. crude inventories and by the ongoing outage of the North Sea
Forties pipeline system.             
    * GOLD: Gold prices inched higher in quiet trade on Wednesday as the dollar
held steady on expectations the U.S. government would pass the country's biggest
tax overhaul in 30 years.             
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, with
Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual leading the index after
it sold its Buxton UK wealth business for $800 million.             
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                                
    > Other business headlines                       
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 ($1 = 0.7468 pounds)

 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.