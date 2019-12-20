London Market Report
December 20, 2019 / 6:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 20

2 Min Read

    Dec 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at
7,574 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * NMC HEALTH: NMC Health Plc said on Thursday that a report by U.S.
short-selling firm Muddy Waters earlier this week criticising the healthcare
group's financial statements was "false and mis-leading".
    * 3I INFRASTRUCTURE: 3i Infrastructure is selling its 93% stake in
Wireless Infrastructure Group (WIG) to Brookfield Infrastructure, two weeks
after divesting its British projects portfolio.
    * JUST EAT: Takeaway.com was poised to win the battle for British
food delivery company Just Eat after it trumped a raised offer from rival
Prosus NV, which put it within reach of a 50% threshold needed to
clinch the deal.
    * OIL: Oil prices held steady near three-month highs on Friday, heading for
a third consecutive weekly rise, on the back of easing Sino-U.S. trade tensions
that have weighed on demand as well as the global economic growth outlook.

    * GOLD: Gold prices inched lower on Friday in range-bound trade, pressured
by increased risk appetite on hopes of an interim Sino-U.S. deal being signed
soon, while investors awaited U.S. GDP data release for fresh cues.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.4% on Thursday, partly in response to a
weaker pound, which came under pressure from fears Britain may leave the
European Union without a trade deal at the end of 2020.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:  
 Carnival Plc                           Q4 Earnings Release
 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below