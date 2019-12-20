UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 20

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7,574 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * NMC HEALTH: NMC Health Plc said on Thursday that a report by U.S. short-selling firm Muddy Waters earlier this week criticising the healthcare group's financial statements was "false and mis-leading". * 3I INFRASTRUCTURE: 3i Infrastructure is selling its 93% stake in Wireless Infrastructure Group (WIG) to Brookfield Infrastructure, two weeks after divesting its British projects portfolio. * JUST EAT: Takeaway.com was poised to win the battle for British food delivery company Just Eat after it trumped a raised offer from rival Prosus NV, which put it within reach of a 50% threshold needed to clinch the deal. * OIL: Oil prices held steady near three-month highs on Friday, heading for a third consecutive weekly rise, on the back of easing Sino-U.S. trade tensions that have weighed on demand as well as the global economic growth outlook. * GOLD: Gold prices inched lower on Friday in range-bound trade, pressured by increased risk appetite on hopes of an interim Sino-U.S. deal being signed soon, while investors awaited U.S. GDP data release for fresh cues. * The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.4% on Thursday, partly in response to a weaker pound, which came under pressure from fears Britain may leave the European Union without a trade deal at the end of 2020. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Carnival Plc Q4 Earnings Release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)