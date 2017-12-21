FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 21, 2017 / 5:41 AM / in 10 minutes

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen opening up 4
points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BREXIT-FUNDS: Britain's financial regulator said on Wednesday that asset
managers and mutual funds from the European Union would be allowed to continue
operating in the UK after Brexit for a period of time even if there is no trade
deal with the bloc.             
    * OIL: Oil prices were stable on Thursday after posting strong gains late in
the previous session on the back of a drop in U.S. crude inventories.
            
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged up to touch a two-week high on Thursday amid firm
underlying support and expectations of year-end purchases, with the dollar and
stocks little changed in Asian trade.             
    * EX-DIVS: Burberry         , United Utilities        will trade without
entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.53 point
off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.              
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent lower on Wednesday, along with
other European bourses before a final vote in the U.S. House of Representatives
that would allow Donald Trump to sign massive tax cuts into law.             
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
        
 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
