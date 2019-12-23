Consumer Goods and Retail
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 23

    Dec 23 (Reuters) - Britain's futures were down 0.10% pre-market on
Monday.
    * BREXIT: The European Union's central interest in forging a free trade
agreement with Britain is to agree common social and environmental standards and
avoid a "race to the bottom", the EU chief Brexit negotiator wrote in an opinion
piece.
    * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline's HIV drugs division ViiV Healthcare said on
Saturday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve its long
acting HIV injection.
    * COBHAM: The British government has approved Advent International's $5
billion purchase of defence company Cobham Plc after the U.S. private
equity group offered a number of commitments to address national security
concerns.
    * TESCO: British supermarket giant Tesco suspended a Chinese
supplier of Christmas cards on Sunday after a press report said a customer found
a message written inside a card saying it had been packed by foreign prisoners
who were victims of forced labour.
    * OIL: Oil prices slipped on Monday, but held near recent three-month highs
amid optimism that the United States and China are close to signing a trade
deal, with President Donald Trump saying an agreement would be signed "very
shortly".
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged up in low-volume trading, ahead of the Christmas
and New Year holidays, as investors awaited solid developments on the U.S.-China
trade front.    
    * The FTSE 100 closed up 0.1% on Friday as shares of exporters
continued to benefit from a pound that is subdued amid renewed concerns about a
chaotic Brexit at the end of 2020.
    
 (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)
