UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 23

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Britain's futures were down 0.10% pre-market on Monday. * BREXIT: The European Union's central interest in forging a free trade agreement with Britain is to agree common social and environmental standards and avoid a "race to the bottom", the EU chief Brexit negotiator wrote in an opinion piece. * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline's HIV drugs division ViiV Healthcare said on Saturday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve its long acting HIV injection. * COBHAM: The British government has approved Advent International's $5 billion purchase of defence company Cobham Plc after the U.S. private equity group offered a number of commitments to address national security concerns. * TESCO: British supermarket giant Tesco suspended a Chinese supplier of Christmas cards on Sunday after a press report said a customer found a message written inside a card saying it had been packed by foreign prisoners who were victims of forced labour. * OIL: Oil prices slipped on Monday, but held near recent three-month highs amid optimism that the United States and China are close to signing a trade deal, with President Donald Trump saying an agreement would be signed "very shortly". * GOLD: Gold prices edged up in low-volume trading, ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays, as investors awaited solid developments on the U.S.-China trade front. * The FTSE 100 closed up 0.1% on Friday as shares of exporters continued to benefit from a pound that is subdued amid renewed concerns about a chaotic Brexit at the end of 2020. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Income and Growth VCT Full Year 2019 Earnings Release JPMorgan Indian Investment Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Trust * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)