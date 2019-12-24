UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 24

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s futures were down 0.03% pre-market on Tuesday.

* TESCO: British supermarket giant Tesco suspended a Chinese supplier of Christmas cards on Sunday after a press report said a customer found a message written inside a card saying it had been packed by foreign prisoners who were victims of forced labour.

* CENTAMIN: Centamin Plc on Monday won approval to give its Canadian suitor Endeavour Mining more time to make a firm takeover offer, as shareholder pressure mounted on the London-listed gold miner to engage in talks.

* OIL: Oil prices edged higher in thin pre-Christmas trading after Russia’s energy minister said cooperation with OPEC to support the market would continue and as analysts forecast a second weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose to their highest in a month-and-a-half, as soft economic data out of the United States and concerns about an interim Sino-U.S. trade deal lent support to the safe-haven bullion.

* The UK blue chip index closed rose 0.5% on Monday in holiday-thinned trading, while midcaps hovered near all-time highs.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)