December 3, 2018 / 6:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 3

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 114 points higher at 7,094
points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * OIL: Oil prices surged on Monday after the United States and China agreed
to a 90-day truce in their trade war, and ahead of a meeting this week by
producer club OPEC that is expected to result in a supply cut. International
Brent crude oil futures were up 4.8 percent at $62.29 a barrel by 0552
GMT.
    * GOLD: Gold prices were steady early on Monday as the dollar weakened on
U.S.-China trade truce that revived investor demand for riskier assets.

    * VODAFONE: EU antitrust regulators are likely to launch a full-scale
investigation into Vodafone's $21.8 billion purchase of Liberty Global's
 assets in Germany and eastern Europe, a person familiar with the
matter said on Friday.
    * KIER GROUP: British builder Kier Group on Friday announced a
surprise plan to tap shareholders for some 264 million pounds ($337 million),
blaming the reluctance of banks to lend to the construction sector, leading to a
20 percent fall in the company's shares.    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 58.71 points lower at 6,980.24 points on
Friday, as weaker-than-expected China data drained confidence ahead of the G20
summit, hitting financial and mining stocks hardest.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Omega Diagnostics Group Plc    ODX.L             Half-year results
 ULS Technology Plc             ULS.L             Half-year results
        
 (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)
