UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 3

Dec 3 - Britain's futures were up 0.24% ahead of cash markets open. * RECKITT BENCKISER: British household goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc said on Tuesday it was extending its paid leave globally for new mothers from 16 weeks to 26 weeks, but the change will take time to implement in the United States due to regulatory issues. * EASYJET: Ryanair heads to court on Tuesday to try to prevent operations chief Peter Bellew from joining arch-rival easyJet until 2021. * GOLD: Gold prices were trading in a narrow range on Tuesday as investors stayed on the sidelines, even as U.S. President Donald Trump's move to slap tariffs on Brazil and Argentina stoked fresh global trade tensions. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday, as OPEC and its allies discuss whether to deepen a supply cut pact ahead of meetings this week, although prospects after Saudi Arabia's planned listing of Aramco fuelled uncertainty for traders, limiting gains. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.8% on Monday as a combination of U.S. President Donald Trump setting off global trade worries and disappointing data from the world's biggest economy doused the morning's cheer. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Ferguson Plc Q1 Interim management statement Hyve Group Plc FY results