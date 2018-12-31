UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 31

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures were up 0.4 percent on Monday ahead of the cash market open.

* THOMAS COOK: Egyptian security forces killed 40 suspected militants in three separate incidents in North Sinai and Giza, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday, a day after the bombing on a Vietnamese tourist bus in Giza killed four people. Thomas Cook travel group said it had cancelled day trips to Cairo from the Red Sea resort of Hurghada following the attack.

* GOLD: Gold fell on Monday as equities gained on likely progress in Sino-U.S. trade standoff, amid bullion prices heading for their first annual decline since 2015, losing to the dollar mostly on trade worries and rising interest rates.

* OIL: Oil prices climbed on the last trading day of the year on Monday, mirroring gains in stock markets, but were on track for the first yearly decline in three years amid lingering concerns of a persistent supply glut.

* The UK blue chip index closed 2.3 percent higher on Friday, boosted by initial relief spilling over from the United States, where stocks sprang back following steep losses as a turbulent 2018 neared its end.

