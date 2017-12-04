FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 4
December 4, 2017 / 6:36 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 62 points
higher at 7,362.8 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto Ltd said on Monday it has appointed
Simon Thompson as its next chairman, succeeding Jan du Plessis, who will step
down after serving almost nine years as chair.
    * LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE: Bruised by the collapse of its merger with Deutsche
Boerse and battered by the abrupt departure of its CEO, the London
Stock Exchange (LSE) may find Brexit buys it time to get its house in
order.
    * GOLD: Gold prices traded lower early on Monday, as the dollar gained after
Republicans in the U.S. Senate passed a bill to overhaul the country's tax
system, moving the process forward.     
    * OIL: Oil fell on Monday after U.S. shale drillers added more rigs last
week, but prices held not far off their highest since mid-2015, supported by an
extension of output cuts agreed last week by OPEC and other
producers.  
    * COPPER: London copper held its ground on Monday, defying a stronger dollar
to find support from resilient manufacturing demand in top consumer
China.
    * The UK blue chip index fell 0.4 percent on Friday.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Palace Capital PLC                       Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Character Group PLC                      Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 GW Pharmaceuticals PLC      <GWP.L^L16>  Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
        
 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)

