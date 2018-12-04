Company News
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 4

    Dec 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12 points
lower at 7,050 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday, extending strong gains from the previous
day amid expected OPEC-led supply cuts and a mandated reduction in Canadian
output.
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Tuesday, after hitting a more than one-month
high earlier in the session, as the dollar stumbled after the United States and
China agreed to a temporary truce in their trade conflict that rattled global
markets.
    * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell caved in to growing
investor pressure over climate change on Monday, setting out plans to introduce
industry-leading carbon emissions targets linked to executive pay.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 82.17 points higher at 7062.41 points on
Monday, after Washington and Beijing agreed a ceasefire in their trade conflict,
which has upended financial markets.
    
  * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Victrex Plc                     VCTX.L    Full-year results
 IXICO Plc                       IXI.L     Full-year results
 Collagen Solutions Plc          COSS.L    Half-year results
 Oxford Metrics Plc              OMG1.L    Full-year results
 WYG Plc                         WYGR.L    Half-year results
 Discoverie Group Plc            DSCV.L    Half-year results
 ITE Group Plc                   ITE.L     Full-year results
 Numis Corporation Plc           NUM.L     Full-year results
 Northgate Plc                   NTG.L     Half-year results
 PHSC Plc                        PHSC.L    Half-year results
 Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd    FCRM.L    Half-year results
 IG Group Holdings Plc           IGG.L     Trading statement
 Ferguson Plc                    FERG.L    First-quarter trading statement
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)
