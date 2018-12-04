UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 4

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12 points lower at 7,050 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday, extending strong gains from the previous day amid expected OPEC-led supply cuts and a mandated reduction in Canadian output. * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Tuesday, after hitting a more than one-month high earlier in the session, as the dollar stumbled after the United States and China agreed to a temporary truce in their trade conflict that rattled global markets. * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell caved in to growing investor pressure over climate change on Monday, setting out plans to introduce industry-leading carbon emissions targets linked to executive pay. * The UK blue chip index closed 82.17 points higher at 7062.41 points on Monday, after Washington and Beijing agreed a ceasefire in their trade conflict, which has upended financial markets. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Victrex Plc VCTX.L Full-year results IXICO Plc IXI.L Full-year results Collagen Solutions Plc COSS.L Half-year results Oxford Metrics Plc OMG1.L Full-year results WYG Plc WYGR.L Half-year results Discoverie Group Plc DSCV.L Half-year results ITE Group Plc ITE.L Full-year results Numis Corporation Plc NUM.L Full-year results Northgate Plc NTG.L Half-year results PHSC Plc PHSC.L Half-year results Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd FCRM.L Half-year results IG Group Holdings Plc IGG.L Trading statement Ferguson Plc FERG.L First-quarter trading statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)