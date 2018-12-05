UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 4

Dec 5 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 72 points lower at 6,951 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * OIL: Oil prices slumped by around 2 percent on Wednesday, pulled down by swelling U.S. inventories and a plunge in global stock markets as China's government warned of increasing economic headwinds. * GOLD: Gold prices were steady early Wednesday as the dollar edged up, while palladium dipped from record highs touched in the previous session but was in close proximity to the bullion. * TAKEDA: Takeda Pharmaceutical shareholders approved on Wednesday its $59 billion takeover of London-listed Shire, creating a global powerhouse with a stronger drugs pipeline but one that is saddled with massive debt. * ROLLS ROYCE: British aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce has partnered with Chicago-based artificial intelligence software maker Uptake to spot possible operational issues in its Trent engine fleet ahead of time, the companies said on Tuesday. * BT GROUP: Britain's BT Group Plc will remove Huawei Technologies Co's equipment from its core 4G network within two years, the Financial Times reported. * The UK blue chip index closed 39.65 points lower at 7022.76 points on Tuesday, as concerns about growth, doubts about a U.S.-China trade truce, and a rising pound drove Britain's top stock index down on Tuesday. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Tricorn Group Plc TCN.L Half-year results Numis Corporation Plc NUM.L Full year results Caretech Holdings Plc CTH.L Full year results Monks Investment Trust Plc MNKS.L Half-year results Stagecoach Group Plc SGC.L Half-year results Henderson European Focus Trust Plc HEFT.L Full year results JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust Plc JAI.L Full year results PHSC Plc PHSC.L Half-year results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)