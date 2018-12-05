UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 4

Healthcare Facilities
    Dec 5 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 72 points lower at
6,951 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

    * OIL: Oil prices slumped by around 2 percent on Wednesday, pulled down by
swelling U.S. inventories and a plunge in global stock markets as China's
government warned of increasing economic headwinds.

    * GOLD: Gold prices were steady early Wednesday as the dollar edged up,
while palladium dipped from record highs touched in the previous session but was
in close proximity to the bullion.

    * TAKEDA: Takeda Pharmaceutical shareholders approved on Wednesday
its $59 billion takeover of London-listed Shire, creating a global
powerhouse with a stronger drugs pipeline but one that is saddled with massive
debt.
    
     * ROLLS ROYCE: British aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce has partnered
with Chicago-based artificial intelligence software maker Uptake to spot
possible operational issues in its Trent engine fleet ahead of time, the
companies said on Tuesday.
    
    * BT GROUP: Britain's BT Group Plc will remove Huawei Technologies
Co's          equipment from its core 4G network within two years, the Financial
Times reported.
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 39.65 points lower at 7022.76 points on
Tuesday, as concerns about growth, doubts about a U.S.-China trade truce, and a
rising pound drove Britain's top stock index down on Tuesday.

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY: 
 Tricorn Group Plc                      TCN.L         Half-year results
 Numis Corporation Plc                  NUM.L         Full year results
 Caretech Holdings Plc                  CTH.L         Full year results 
 Monks Investment Trust Plc             MNKS.L        Half-year results 
 Stagecoach Group Plc                   SGC.L         Half-year results
 Henderson European Focus Trust Plc     HEFT.L        Full year results 
 JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust Plc    JAI.L         Full year results 
 PHSC Plc                               PHSC.L        Half-year results 
 
