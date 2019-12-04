UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 4

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11 points higher at 7,170 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * RIO: Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto Ltd said it would curtail operations at its South African unit, Richards Bay Minerals (RBM), due to escalating violence targeting some of its workers. * BREXIT: Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has maintained its nine-point lead over the opposition Labour Party ahead of Britain's Dec. 12 election, according to an opinion poll published by YouGov for The Times and Sky News on Tuesday. * OIL: Oil prices rose ahead of a meeting of OPEC and its allies to discuss whether to extend production curbs to support the market, while industry data showing that U.S. crude stockpiles fell more than expected helped to lift prices. * GOLD: Gold prices hovered near a one-month high hit in the previous session, as comments from U.S. President Donald Trump dashed market hopes for a quick preliminary agreement with China, driving support for safe-haven assets. * London's FTSE 100 dropped to a two-month low on its fourth day in the red on Tuesday, as U.S. President Donald Trump's nonchalance about reaching a trade deal with China spooked traders. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: PCF Group Plc PCF.L FY Earnings Release IXICO Plc IXI.L FY Earnings Release Sdcl Energy Efficiency SEIT.L HY 2020 Earnings Release Income Trust Stock Spirits Group Plc STCK.L Prelim 2019 Earnings Release Quiz Plc QUIZ.L HY Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)