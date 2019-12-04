London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 4

    Dec 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11 points
higher at 7,170 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * RIO: Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto Ltd said it would
curtail operations at its South African unit, Richards Bay Minerals (RBM), due
to escalating violence targeting some of its workers.
    * BREXIT: Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has maintained
its nine-point lead over the opposition Labour Party ahead of Britain's Dec. 12
election, according to an opinion poll published by YouGov for The Times and Sky
News on Tuesday.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose ahead of a meeting of OPEC and its allies to discuss
whether to extend production curbs to support the market, while industry data
showing that U.S. crude stockpiles fell more than expected helped to lift
prices.
    * GOLD: Gold prices hovered near a one-month high hit in the previous
session, as comments from U.S. President Donald Trump dashed market hopes for a
quick preliminary agreement with China, driving support for safe-haven assets. 

    * London's FTSE 100 dropped to a two-month low on its fourth day in the red
on Tuesday, as U.S. President Donald Trump's nonchalance about reaching a trade
deal with China spooked traders.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 PCF Group Plc            PCF.L   FY Earnings Release
 IXICO Plc                IXI.L   FY Earnings Release
 Sdcl Energy Efficiency   SEIT.L  HY 2020  Earnings Release
 Income Trust                     
 Stock Spirits Group Plc  STCK.L  Prelim 2019 Earnings Release
 Quiz Plc                 QUIZ.L  HY Earnings Release
 

        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

