UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 5

Dec 5 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7,189 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * METRO BANK: Metro Bank Chief Executive Craig Donaldson is leaving after a torrid year in which the British lender was engulfed in a damaging accounting scandal that has also cost it its chairman and wiped 90% off its market value. * BP: BP Plc said on Wednesday it would supply renewable energy to Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O European data centres that drive the technology giant's cloud platform. * M&G INVESTMENTS: The British fund manager suspended dealing in its flagship UK property fund on Wednesday, blaming Brexit uncertainty and weakness in the retail sector for a surge in investor requests to cash out. * SCHRODERS: The British asset manager is restructuring its business to put more emphasis on growth areas such as private assets and wealth management, it said on Wednesday, in a move that will lead to job cuts. * EX-DIVS: Next will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.29 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.4% higher on Wednesday as a report that the United States and China were moving closer to a trade deal lifted demand for risky assets. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: IG Group Holdings Plc Pre-close trading statement DS Smith Plc HY Earnings Release Daily Mail and General Trust Plc FY Earnings Release Victrex Plc Prelim 2019 Earnings Release AJ Bell Plc HY Earnings Release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)