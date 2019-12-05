Consumer Goods and Retail
December 5, 2019 / 6:17 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 5

2 Min Read

    Dec 5 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7,189 on
Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * METRO BANK: Metro Bank Chief Executive Craig Donaldson is leaving
after a torrid year in which the British lender was engulfed in a damaging
accounting scandal that has also cost it its chairman and wiped 90% off its
market value.
    * BP: BP Plc said on Wednesday it would supply renewable energy to
Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O European data centres that drive the technology giant's
cloud platform.
    * M&G INVESTMENTS: The British fund manager suspended dealing in its
flagship UK property fund on Wednesday, blaming Brexit uncertainty and weakness
in the retail sector for a surge in investor requests to cash out.
    * SCHRODERS: The British asset manager is restructuring its business
to put more emphasis on growth areas such as private assets and wealth
management, it said on Wednesday, in a move that will lead to job cuts.

    * EX-DIVS: Next will trade without entitlement to its latest
dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.29 points off the FTSE 100 according to
Reuters calculations.
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.4% higher on Wednesday as a report that
the United States and China were moving closer to a trade deal lifted demand for
risky assets.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 IG Group Holdings Plc                           Pre-close trading statement
 DS Smith Plc                                    HY Earnings Release
 Daily Mail and General Trust Plc                FY Earnings Release
 Victrex Plc                                     Prelim 2019 Earnings Release
 AJ Bell Plc                                     HY Earnings Release
    
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below