UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 6

    Dec 6 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 72 points lower at
6,850 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Thursday in tepid trading ahead of a meeting by
producer group OPEC that is expected to result in a supply cut aimed at draining
a glut that has pulled down crude prices by 30 percent since
October.
 
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher early on Thursday as the dollar eased amid
a spike in risk aversion, while palladium further bolstered its premium over the
bullion.
    
    * THOMAS COOK: Thomas Cook's shares climbed 45 percent on hopes that
it would not need to issue new equity, although its bond prices extended their
losses to record lows on Wednesday, amid deepening worries about the UK travel
group's debt.

   * BARCLAYS: Britain's Barclays expects to have grown its Swiss
private banking business by more than 10 percent this year and is looking to
expand further in Switzerland in 2019.
    
   * BP: International energy group BP plans to shut two oil producing
platforms in Azerbaijan for up to 15 days in 2019 for planned maintenance, BP
Azerbaijan's vice president said on Wednesday.
    
   * EX-DIVS: Next Plc and Royal Mail Plc will trade without
entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.57 points
off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 100.92 points lower at 6921.84 points on
Wednesday, as worries about slowing growth and trade wars weighed on sentiment.
 

        
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 DS Smith Plc                        SMDS.L   Half-year results
 Clipper Logistics Plc               CLG.L    Half-year results
 Henderson European Focus Trust Plc  HEFT.L   Full-year results
 
 (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)
  )
