UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 8

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 points lower at 7,312.9 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * OLD MUTUAL: Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual 's UK wealth unit has chosen Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch to lead its initial public offering (IPO) next year, banking and advisory sources said. * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Friday as the U.S. dollar strengthened, although OPEC-led supply cuts are seen supporting markets going into next year. * GOLD: Gold edged up in early Asian trade on Friday, after dropping below its recent trading range to hit a more than four-month low overnight. * BANK-DEALS: Investment banks could earn as much as $183 million in fees from a flurry of deal-making by British companies this week, according to estimates by Freeman Consulting Services. * BRITAIN-EU: British and Irish negotiators are "moving quickly" toward an agreement on their border after Brexit and could conclude one in the coming hours, a senior Irish official said on Thursday. * The UK blue chip index ended the session down 0.4 percent, on Thursday, as sterling edged higher on a glimmer of hope in Brexit talks.