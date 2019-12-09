London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 9

    Dec 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 18 points
lower at 7,222 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * TESCO: Britain's biggest retailer, Tesco, has signalled a further
retreat from its once lofty global ambitions by starting a review of its
remaining Asian businesses, which could result in a sale of those Thai and
Malaysian operations.
    * M&G: M&G's life and pensions arm said it has suspended a 164
million pound property fund, days after the British fund manager froze dealing
in its 2.5 billion pound ($3.21 billion) flagship UK property fund.
    * BREXIT: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party extended
its lead over the Labour Party to 14 percentage points, up from 9 percentage
points a week ago, an opinion poll by Survation for ITV's Good Morning Britain
showed.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell after data showed China's overall exports of goods
and services shrank for a fourth straight month, sending shivers through a
market already concerned about damage being down to global demand by the
Sino-U.S. trade war.
    * GOLD: Gold was steady as investors awaited cues from the U.S. Federal
Reserve on interest rates later this week, while trying to size up the chances
of a new round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.
    * The main bourse advanced 1.4% with gains across the board as
optimism around the Sino-U.S. trade talks rose, but recent mixed signals on
prospects of a deal still led the index to its worst week in two months.

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Schroder European Real      SERE.L   FY Earnings Release
 Estate Investment Trust              
 Panoply Holdings            TPXT.L   HY Earnings Release
 Edinburgh Investment        EDIN.L   HY Earnings Release
 Trust                                
 Scottish Investment Trust   SCIN.L   FY Earnings Release
 
