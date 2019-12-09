UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 9

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 18 points lower at 7,222 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * TESCO: Britain's biggest retailer, Tesco, has signalled a further retreat from its once lofty global ambitions by starting a review of its remaining Asian businesses, which could result in a sale of those Thai and Malaysian operations. * M&G: M&G's life and pensions arm said it has suspended a 164 million pound property fund, days after the British fund manager froze dealing in its 2.5 billion pound ($3.21 billion) flagship UK property fund. * BREXIT: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party extended its lead over the Labour Party to 14 percentage points, up from 9 percentage points a week ago, an opinion poll by Survation for ITV's Good Morning Britain showed. * OIL: Oil prices fell after data showed China's overall exports of goods and services shrank for a fourth straight month, sending shivers through a market already concerned about damage being down to global demand by the Sino-U.S. trade war. * GOLD: Gold was steady as investors awaited cues from the U.S. Federal Reserve on interest rates later this week, while trying to size up the chances of a new round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods. * The main bourse advanced 1.4% with gains across the board as optimism around the Sino-U.S. trade talks rose, but recent mixed signals on prospects of a deal still led the index to its worst week in two months. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Schroder European Real SERE.L FY Earnings Release Estate Investment Trust Panoply Holdings TPXT.L HY Earnings Release Edinburgh Investment EDIN.L HY Earnings Release Trust Scottish Investment Trust SCIN.L FY Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)