UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 1

    Feb 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points
higher at 6,978 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * BT GROUP: BT Group's outgoing CEO Gavin Patterson said he was
handing over a company with the momentum needed to see through a major
restructuring and withstand pressures ranging from demands from regulators to
aggressive competition in consumer broadband.
    * EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL: British business-to-business information provider
Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc said on Thursday it had named
Leslie Van de Walle as non-executive chairman effective March 1.
    * GOLD: Gold held firm on Friday near nine-month highs touched in the
previous session on the back of a pause in U.S. interest rate hikes, although
optimism about a Sino-U.S. trade deal boosted risk appetite, capping
gains.
    * OIL: Oil prices held steady on Friday, torn between hopes the United
States and China could soon settle their trade disputes and new data raising
fresh concerns over China's economic slowdown.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.39 percent up at 6,968.85 on Thursday, as
stellar earnings from Shell and Diageo helped cushion losses in banks and
growing concerns over Europe's economic health.
      
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Euromoney Institutional            Trading Statement
  Investor                          
 RPC Group Plc                      Trading Statement
 Talktalk Telecom Group             Trading Statement
 (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)
