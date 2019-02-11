Consumer Goods and Retail
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 11

    Feb 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 29
points higher at 7,100 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * IMPERIAL BRANDS: Imperial Brands Plc is expected to announce that
Mark Williamson will step down as chairman of the company in the coming months
following the introduction of more stringent corporate governance rules, The
Times reported on Monday.
    * SPORTS DIRECT: Britain's Sports Direct Plc has pulled its offer to
buy Patisserie Holdings Plc after just two days, the Financial Times
reported.
    * OCADO: British online supermarket Ocado  denied robots were
moving around its flagship complex at Andover in southern England when
firefighters tackled a blaze on Tuesday that wiped 1 billion pounds off the
group's stock market value.
    * BP: BP Plc plans to begin a planned overhaul of a crude
distillation unit (CDU) at its 413,500-barrel-per-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery
in mid-February, about two weeks earlier than expected, sources familiar with
plant operations said on Friday.
    * SMITH & NEPHEW: Britain's Smith & Nephew Plc has held talks to buy
U.S.-based medical equipment maker NuVasive  in a deal that would be
worth more than $3 billion, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing
people familiar with the talks.
    * GOLD: Gold prices held firm on Monday, supported by worries over a
slowdown in global economic growth and uncertainties around Sino-U.S. trade war,
but a strong dollar limited the safe-haven metal's appeal.
    * OIL: Crude prices dipped early on Monday in Asia as U.S. drilling activity
picked up and as Russia's biggest oil producer pressured President Vladimir
Putin to end the supply cut deal with Middle East-dominated producer club OPEC.

    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent lower on Friday as jitters over
the China-U.S. trade dispute fed into fears of a slowdown in the world economy,
with bank and energy shares the hardest hit.
   
     * UK CORPORATE DIARY
 Pendragon Plc                   FY Earnings Release
 Acacia Mining Plc               FY Earnings Release
 
 (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)
