UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 12

    Feb 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17
points higher at 7,146 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * IAG: IAG, the owner of British Airways and Iberia airlines, said
on Monday that it would cap ownership of its shares by non-Europeans at the
current 47.5 percent level to maintain its status as a European-owned airline.

    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Brazil's private equity group
Pátria Investimentos and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, on Monday said they
would invest $700 million to build and operate a gas-fired power plant in the
state of Rio de Janeiro.
    * GOLD: Gold prices held steady on Tuesday as investors kept a cautious
stance ahead of a fresh round of Sino-U.S trade talks, while a firmer dollar
capped gains for the bullion, which was drawing support from global economic
slowdown worries.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday amid OPEC-led supply cuts and U.S.
sanctions against Iran and Venezuela, although analysts expect surging U.S.
production and concerns over economic growth to keep markets in check.

    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.8 points higher on Monday, buoyed by
strength in bank and consumer shares, while a stronger dollar lifted companies
with greater international exposure as a fresh round of Sino-U.S. trade talks
commenced.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 AA Plc                              Pre-close trading statement release
 A & J Mucklow Group Plc             HY 2019 earnings release 
  
 (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)
