UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 12

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * ROLLS-ROYCE: Rolls-Royce is "open-minded" on whether it will join Boeing in a fresh attempt at addressing the mid=size jet market after pulling out of an earlier effort over timing, a top company official said. * INSURANCE SECTOR: Complaints about loan insurance ballooned in the final quarter of 2019, spurred on by British regulators setting an end of August deadline for compensation claims, the Financial Ombudsman Service said. * OFGEM: British energy companies will from May 1 be forced to pay automatic compensation to customers facing problems when switching supplier, regulator Ofgem said. * BOE: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney gave his backing for government borrowing to fund infrastructure investment on Tuesday, shortly after Prime Minister Boris Johnson approved a major new rail link between London and northern England. * GOLD: Gold was little changed, as equities rose after the number of new coronavirus cases fell, while uncertainty over the economic impact of the outbreak underpinned bullion. * OIL: Oil prices climbed as China reported its lowest daily number of new coronavirus cases since late January, stoking investor hopes that fuel demand in the world's second-largest oil consumer may begin to recover from the epidemic. * UK shares rebounded on Tuesday from two sessions of losses after China's senior medical adviser suggested the coronavirus epidemic may be over by April and U.S. Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell touted resilience in the American economy. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Dunelm HY Results Plus500 FY Results Arbuthnot Trading update TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)