UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 13

    Feb 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 33
points higher at 7,166
on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * GSK: Mylan NV on Tuesday priced its generic version of
GlaxoSmithKline's blockbuster asthma treatment Advair 70 percent lower
than the branded medicine.
    * GOLD: Gold firmed slightly on Wednesday as investors held onto the
safe-haven metal while seeking more clarity on Sino-U.S. trade talks, and as
volatility in the dollar provided further support.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose by around 1 percent on Wednesday as producer club
OPEC said it had deeply cut supply in January and as U.S. sanctions hit
Venezuela's oil exports.
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.1 percent on Tuesday after briefly
falling into negative territory as sterling recouped some losses during May's
speech.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Galliford Try Plc                HY 2019 Earnings release
 Dunelm Group Plc                 HY 2019 Earnings release
 Tullow Oil Plc                   FY 2018 Earnings release
