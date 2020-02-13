UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 13

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * VODAFONE: An Australian court approved a A$15 billion ($10.1 billion) merger between a unit of Britain's Vodafone Group and internet provider TPG Telecom, overruling a regulator and enabling a huge rival to the country's top telcos. * HOUSE PRICES: British house prices rose at the fastest pace in nearly three years last month, according to a closely watched survey, that adds to signs of a rebound in consumer sentiment since December's election lifted some Brexit uncertainty. * BP: BP has written to Algeria to express its interest in investing in its oil sector and has not made any request to sell its shares in the In Amenas gas plant, state news agency APS quoted Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab as saying on Wednesday. * EX-DIVS: BP, Hargreaves Landsdown , Polymetal International and Shell will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 11.7 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * OIL: Oil prices were mixed as concerns about falling demand caused by travel restrictions tied to the coronavirus outbreak in China, the world's biggest oil importer, outweighed expectations of supply cuts from major producers. * GOLD: Gold rose as a surge in the number of new coronavirus cases in China dashed hopes that the epidemic was slowing and drove investors to safe-haven assets. * UK shares advanced on Wednesday, helped by gains in heavyweight oil firms and on relief that the number of new cases of coronavirus infections out of China was falling. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Coca Cola HBC FY Results Centrica FY Results Great Portland Q3 Results Lancashire Holdings Q4 Results Indivior FY Results Barclays FY Results Relx FY Results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)